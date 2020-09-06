More than 1M people have applied for mail-in voting in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - More than one million residents across the state have now applied to vote by mail for the upcoming general election in November.
This is roughly triple the number of people in Illinois who applied during the last presidential election in 2016. This record number has left election officials scrambling to adjust and take appropriate measures due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including hiring more staff members.
Some voters are also worried about the process with reports of mail delays and drop boxes not available in all parts of the state.
Meanwhile, a partisan battle over the mail-in voting is making its way through the courts, weeks before the first ballots are scheduled to go out later this month.
