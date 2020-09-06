Labor Day Heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early this morning, temps dropped into the upper 50′s under clear skies. After early sun, clouds increased this afternoon from thunderstorms firing to the north of the area. Tonight, skies clearing out and not as cool with lows dropping into the mid-60′s.
Labor Day will feature mostly sunny skies with temps climbing into the upper 80′s. Tuesday, continued sunny with highs reaching 90-degrees.
The next weather maker arrives Wednesday/Thursday via a cold front that will punch through the area. Showers along with scattered storms then temps will ease into the lower 80′s. There is a low threat for severe thunderstorms.
