EPD investigating 2 different hit-and-run cases

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are looking into two separate hit-and-run cases that happened on Saturday.
The first one reportedly occurred at the Xcess Night Club around 3:30 a.m.
The Evansville Police Department says a woman saw a black vehicle hit the bumper of her car. Afterward, the victim told police she went to confront the driver.
However, 14 News was told when the suspect tried to leave the scene, the driver hit the victim with her car in the leg.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
The second hit-and-run took place at approximately 6:04 p.m. on the 1300 block of South Alvord Boulevard.
Police say two people were in an argument at a store. 14 News was told when they left the store, one of them drove their car into the other.
Officers say the victim rolled up onto the hood and windshield. The victim told police they didn’t need medical attention.
Police say they looked for the car, but couldn’t find it.
This is an ongoing investigation.
