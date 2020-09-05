Sheriff’s Office: Man hospitalized after stabbing on Wild Dunes Dr.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities confirm that a local man was sent to the hospital after suffering numerous stab wounds on Saturday.
This incident occurred on the 2400 block of Wild Dunes Drive in Evansville.
Major Jason Ashworth with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office tells 14 News the suspect, Zack Mullen, stabbed the victim, Jared Gardner, multiple times. Authorities say that Mullen was intervening in a domestic incident.
Major Ashworth also says that Gardner was transported to a local hospital. He’s being treated for multiple stab wounds and left the scene alive.
This is a developing story and we will update this article once we learn more.
