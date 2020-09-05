Police: Extremely intoxicated driver crashes into pole, drives on sidewalk

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police arrested a woman Friday night after a crash on Green River Road.
Officers say witnesses told them a car driven by 65-year-old Linda Terry turned out in front of traffic, drove on the sidewalk, crashed into a pole, and continued driving on the sidewalk before turning into the Donut Bank parking lot.
Police say she would not cooperative with emergency crews, and was extremely disoriented.
They say empty alcohol bottles were found in her car, and a prescription pain killer was found in her purse.
Officers say Terry refused to take chemical tests on scene or at the hospital, but once at the jail, they say she tested a .276, which is nearly three and a half times more than the legal limit.
The jail website and the affidavit show the crash and her booking time were nearly three hours apart.
Records show Terry was arrested in 2018 after deputies say she drove with a BAC of .41. That’s more than five times the legal limit.
