42 new COVID-19 cases reported in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Saturday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 42 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
They say there are 16 in Daviess County, four in Hancock County, nine in Henderson County, two in Ohio County, nine in Union County, and two in Webster County.
Health officials report the last three days have been the highest on record for the seven county region since the beginning of the pandemic.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is now 2,404.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,060 cases, 13 deaths, 922 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 664 cases, 11 deaths, 635 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 516 cases, 35 deaths, 412 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 425 cases, 9 death, 377 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 504 cases, 4 deaths, 402 recovered
- Webster Co. - 130 cases, 2 death, 100 recovered
- McLean Co. - 66 cases, 1 death, 53 recovered
- Union Co. - 157 cases, 1 death, 85 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 62 cases, 52 recovered
Here are the number of active cases in Kentucky schools districts in our area:
- Owensboro Catholic Diocese - 6 active cases
- 1 active student case
- 5 active staff cases
- Daviess Co. Schools - 2 active staff cases
- Webster County Schools - 1 active staff case
- Owensboro Independent School District - 2 active student cases
- Union County Schools - 2 active cases
- 1 active student case
- 1 active staff case
