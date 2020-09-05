Mid-Summer Heat Returns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early Saturday morning, temps dropped all the way into the mid-50′s under clear skies. High pressure is responsible for sunny skies that yielded a 2nd straight pleasant day after a week filled with mainly clouds and rain. Tonight, clear and less cool…with lows dropping into the lower 60′s.
Sunday, continued sunny but higher humidity due to a southerly wind shift. High temps will reach seasonable levels in the mid to upper 80′s. Labor Day will feature mostly sunny skies with temps climbing to 90-degrees.
The next weather maker arrives Wednesday/Thursday via a cold front that will punch through the area. Scattered showers and storms then temps will nose-dive into the mid to upper 70′s by Thursday afternoon. October like weather by Saturday…high temps in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s.
