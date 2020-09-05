March for justice dedicated to Owensboro teen killed in homicide

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Last month, 15-year-old Corban Henry was found shot and killed on the 1500 block of West 5th Street in Owensboro.
Now, the family says they’re still fighting for answers.
Family, friends, and members of the community gathered on Saturday in Owensboro to march for justice.
“We’re already hurting so bad with Corban,” Marla Scott, the mother of the victim’s girlfriend said. “The loss of him. For no reason. No justice, no reason, no why. We have so many questions.”
Corban’s mother says details on the investigation have been scarce, but they don’t plan to stop until her son’s murderer is found.
“We’re going to continue to get the attention of Owensboro,” Nancy Henry, Corban’s mother said. “And if justice doesn’t come much faster, we don’t have a lot of wait left in us. We’re going to get more aggressive with this.”
Corban’s family and friends say it’s gut-wrenching knowing that his killer is still out there.
“I just feel like more can be done, so it just needs to be done,” Tay Hagan said. “And the killer, anyone that has anything to do with it, just need to be like taken off the streets.”
“It’s going to become bigger because there are a lot of people who love Corban and want justice for him,” Scott said.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.