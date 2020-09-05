Fast Facts: The Kentucky Derby

Trainer Bob Baffert showed off his Derby-winner Justify on the backside of Churchill Downs the day after their 2018 victory. They would go on to win the Triple Crown. (Source: WAVE 3 News file photo)
September 5, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby is known as the most exciting two minutes in sports. Two winners have come in under the two-minute mark, however.

Secretariat’s 1:59.4 in 1973 is the fastest time in Kentucky Derby history, ever since the race went from a mile and a half to a mile and a quarter.

Here are some other notable records in Derby history:

+ Most wins by an owner: Calumet Farm’s eight.

+ Most wins by a trainer: Ben Jones’ six.

+ Most wins by a jockey: Eddie Arcaro and Bill Hartack each have won five.

+ Largest margin of victory: Old Rosebud, Johnstown, Whirlaway and Assault all won by eight lengths.

+ Longest odds for a Derby winner: Donerail won in 1913 at 91-1 odds.

+ Largest Derby crowd: 170,513 saw American Pharoah romp in 2015.

And here are some other interesting facts about the Derby:

+ Bold Venture is the only Kentucky Derby winner to sire two future Derby champs.

+ Eleven other Derby winners have sired one future champ.

+ Jim Fitzsimmons and Bob Baffert are the sport’s only trainers to win the Triple Crown twice.

