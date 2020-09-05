COVID-19 cases up 35 in Vanderburgh, new deaths reported

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 98,961 total positive COVID-19 cases and 3,138 deaths.
That’s up from Friday’s total of 97,884 confirmed positive cases and 3,127 deaths.
The map shows one additional death in Vanderburgh County, although the total number of deaths is two higher than our report Friday.
The state shows there are 35 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 24 new cases in Warrick County, seven new cases in Dubois County, five new cases in Posey County, nine new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Spencer County, and three new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 2,722 cases, 23 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 870 cases, 17 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 841 cases, 31 deaths
- Perry Co. - 197 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 228 cases
- Gibson Co. - 342 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 169 cases, 3 death
- Pike Co. - 113 cases, 1 death
