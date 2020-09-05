Community holds fundraiser for sheriff’s deputy recently diagnosed with cancer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a special day at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center on Saturday as hundreds gathered to raise money for a great cause.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Cutrell recently collapsed while on the line of duty and was rushed to the hospital. Shortly afterward, he was diagnosed with metastatic lung and brain cancer.
Friends, family and co-workers came together on Saturday for a silent auction and cornhole tournament fundraiser to support Cutrell, his wife and two young children.
There was also live entertainment, food and drinks, two half-pot drawings, and a raffle to help raise money.
