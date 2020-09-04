2 wanted in Pike Co. arrested in IL, authorities looking for 3rd suspect

2 wanted in Pike Co. arrested in IL, authorities looking for 3rd suspect
By Jill Lyman | September 4, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 7:16 PM

WABASH CO., IL. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office say they got a tip that led to the arrest of a man and woman who were wanted out of Pike County, Indiana.

Deputies say 61-year-old Brian K. Ellis and 32-year-old Danielle J. Bailey were taken into custody after a traffic stop.

They say Ellis was wanted on an active warrant for burglary, and Bailey was wanted for battery with strangulation.

Deputies say a third wanted person is suspected to be in the area.

They say 62-year-old Lyndon Abran is being sought for a probation violation for dealing in methamphetamine out of Pike County.

If you have any information, contact the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 262-HALT.

