Tecumseh RB named Touchdown Live POTW after 3-TD outing in Week 2

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tecumseh running back Chase Jones was crowned the Week 2 Player of the Week with 6,281 votes.
The sophomore had a fantastic outing for the Braves against Pike Central, totaling 218 yards and three touchdowns.
”Our lineman were blocking great,” Jones said. “We had a few plays that they couldn’t stop us on and when we would run those, it’d be a good gain of 50 yards or so.”
The win marked the first for the Tecumseh football program under new head coach Bret Szabo.
“We depend on him offensively, defensively and special teams,” Szabo said on Jones’s performance. “He’s obviously a gifted athlete. I just felt that our coaches, offensive line and our other backs really put him in a position to be successful and the credit really goes to everybody.”
Tecumseh was scheduled to play North Knox in Week 3, but the game has since been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
Instead, the Braves now shift their focus to hosting Forest Park in Week 4.
