State shows 1st COVID-19 death in Posey Co., 2 more deaths reported in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 1,044 new positive COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths on Friday.
The state has now had a total of 97,884 confirmed positive cases and 3,127 deaths.
The state’s coronavirus map shows that Posey County has had its first COVID-19 related death. It also shows two more people have passed away in Vanderburgh County, bringing their total deaths to 21.
The state shows there are 38 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 19 in Warrick County, five cases in Dubois County, three new cases in both Gibson and Spencer counties, two cases in Posey County, and one new case in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 2,687 cases, 21 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 863 cases, 17 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 817 cases, 31 deaths
- Perry Co. - 197 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 223 cases
- Gibson Co. - 333 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 168 cases, 3 death
- Pike Co. - 110 cases, 1 death
