Providence man arrested after two month drug investigation

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - Detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force say they have arrested a man after finding drugs and several thousands of dollars in cash.
They say a search warrant was executed in the 700 block of North Broadway Street in Providence.
Detectives say it’s the home of 33-year-old Steven Hutcherson.
They say the investigation has been going on for two months.
They say the drugs are suspected to be meth, and they found several other items used in the dealing of drugs, including digital scales.
Detectives say they also found several counterfeit $100 bills.
Hutcherson, who detectives say also goes by “Miami” and “Stevie O” is facing several charges.
