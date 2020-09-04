Posey Co. Jail approved for new air purifying system to help keep COVID-19 out

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Law enforcement in Posey County are hoping to take steps to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Officials say the jail was approved for a new air purifying system that could help keep COVID-19 our of their jail cells.
The Posey County Council approved the new system, O2Prime, for the jail earlier this week.
It can be added to heating or air conditioning units in any type of facility.
It essentially purifies the air and eliminates germs and odors.
This includes the ability to kill viruses and bacteria like COVID-19.
The company that makes the product did a study and found that this process has a 99.4 success rate of killing coronavirus on a surface within 30 minutes.
The process makes airborne viruses and bacteria inactive.
It’s something that Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham tells us will help them tremendously with keeping COVID-19 out of their jail.
“This type of system is also installed in the White House and Pentagon,” Sheriff Latham said. “EVSC has installed these types of systems as well. So we’re not the only one doing this. But I think when it comes to the care of the inmates, and the staff. We do need to take all steps within reason, to try to provide the best quality environment for the inmates. Because, they’re our responsibility.”
Sheriff Latham tells us the system will cost about $20,000. It comes at no cost to taxpayers as the jail houses out of county inmates, making a little over $30 per inmate per day.
The jail houses more than 100 inmates, and they also tell us they are thankful they have not had one inmate test positive for COVID-19 so far. This is due to the steps they are already taking by not allowing visitors and checking employees for symptoms daily.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.