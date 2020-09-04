Police: Investigation underway after Evansville home hit with gunfire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers say they were dispatched to the area of S. Dexter Avenue and Monroe Avenue around 2:40 Thursday afternoon for a report of shots fired.
According to a police report, several construction workers in the area reported witnessing a man in a blue car firing shots toward a home in the 2900 block of Madison Avenue.
Officers say they found shell casings in the area as well as a house with several bullet holes.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.