Owensboro Public Schools release athletic guidelines for fall season

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools released its athletic guidelines for the fall season on Friday.
School officials say OPS will be following Phase 1 of the KHSAA recommended guidelines of allowing no more than 20 percent capacity in the stands at any athletic event during the fall season.
Detailed information about each fall sport is listed below.
Universal Rules/Requirements
- There will be no student section or marching band in attendance for any event.
- OPS staff will not be permitted entrance using their school ID at this time.
- You must have a ticket to enter any OPS athletic event at this time.
- Masks must be worn at all times by those in attendance.
- Temperature will be taken upon arrival. If above 100.4, you will not be permitted into the stadium.
- The standard six-question screening for COVID-19 will be asked upon arrival. If you don’t pass the screening, you will not be permitted into the stadium.
- Name and phone number of each spectator will be recorded for contact tracing purposes.
- Concessions will be drinks only. No food will be sold during the game.
High School Football
- Each student-athlete will be allowed five (5) tickets per athlete for family only.
- Those receiving tickets will be on a pre-approved list provided to the coach by the student-athlete.
- The list will remain the same throughout the season. There are to be no changes once the season begins.
- All of those tickets will be pre-sold.
- If you are unable to attend, the ticket may not be used for that game. Tickets will be sold week to week.
- There will be no refunds for tickets sold.
- Visiting teams will be provided a limited amount of tickets the week before and sold through their athletic office.
- The home team will be allowed ten (10) cheerleaders for each home game. No visiting cheerleaders will be permitted.
High School Boys and Girls Soccer
- Each student-athlete will be allowed three (3) tickets per athlete for family only.
- Those receiving tickets will be on a pre-approved list provided to the coach by the student-athlete.
- The list will remain the same throughout the season. There are to be no changes once the season begins.
- Tickets will be sold at the stadium to those on the pre-approved list only. There will be a limited number of tickets available to the visiting team, but once those are sold, capacity will be at maximum.
High School Volleyball
- Each student-athlete will be allowed five (5) tickets per athlete for family only.
- All other bullet points for High School Boys and Girls Soccer apply to volleyball.
High School Cross Country
- Owensboro Public Schools does not host any High School Cross Country events during the fall season this year.
- For information on away meets, contact the host high school’s athletic department for attendance information.
High School Golf
- High School Golf has already started their season. Only two people are allowed to attend a match per student-athlete. Please check with local host for more information
High School Away Game Travel Requirements
- Owensboro Public Schools is encouraging all student-athletes to ride to their away game with immediate family.
- Space on the team bus will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
- Student-athletes are not allowed to drive themselves to away games for any reason.
- Student-athletes are not to carpool with other student-athletes to away games for any reason.
Middle School Athletics
- Middle School Athletics in the Owensboro Public Schools district will mirror many of the same requirements as the high school level, with some differences based on sport and stadium capacity.
