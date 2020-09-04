Oakland City man sentenced in $244K fraud scheme

“Mr. Eaden abused his position and the trust his company had in him for one simple reason – greed. To top that off, he thought he could play on the sympathy of the court for a lighter sentence by presenting a disability that was proven to be blatantly false through the dedicated work of our agents,” said Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan, FBI Indianapolis. “This sentence should send a clear message to anyone who would engage in such illegal activities that the FBI and our law enforcement partners will ensure you are held accountable.”