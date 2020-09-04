New tourism initiative launches in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - City officials have a new incentive for families looking to get out of the house and want to do so safely.
It’s called Operation Staycation, and the goal is to help both the city of Owensboro and its residents by boosting the local tourism industry, while getting those who know the city best out and about.
This new initiative starts by booking a room at any hotel in Owensboro, and is followed up with discounts at some of the city’s hot-spots.
“You might not feel safe going to another community,” Dave Kirk, director of destination management with Visit Owensboro said. “But let’s have a staycation right here.”
Kirk says many families are anxious to get out of the house, but are not so anxious to travel. This deal keeps families close to home, but with added perks.
“Give it a try,” Kirk said. “Maybe you’ll fall in love with it.”
Here’s how it works - when a resident books a hotel room in September, they will receive a card that unlocks discounts at Brew Bridge, Ole South BBQ and even the Bluegrass Hall of Fame. Operation Staycation relying on what Owensboro does best - bourbon, BBQ, and bluegrass.
“I should also say though,” Kirk says, “it’s not just for Owensboro residents. It’s for anybody who books in September will be eligible to do that.”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.