New COVID-19 testing site opening next week in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Health Department has announced a new partnership with Deaconess to set up a new drive and walk-through COVID-19 testing location.
The new testing site is located at the City Garage on 232 West 2nd Street in Mount Vernon. Testing will begin on Tuesday, September 8.
The partnership comes as a result of a grant from the Indiana State Department of Health. This collaboration will allow for COVID-19 testing and eventual vaccinations through June 2021.
For those looking to get tested, click here to schedule an appointment online.
Testing site hours are listed in the following:
Monday: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Tuesday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Wednesday: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday: 1 p.m. – 5.30 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
