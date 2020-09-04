Lots of sunshine through Labor Day weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today has been absolutely beautiful! It will get a little warmer over the next few days, but we have plenty of sunshine on tap throughout Labor Day weekend!
Temperatures will fall through the 70s this evening and will start to dip into the 60s during the high school football games. By the end of the night, we will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s under mostly clear skies.
After a cool start to the day, plenty of sunshine and an occasional breeze from the south will help our temperatures climb into the low 80s Saturday afternoon.
Warmer air will continue to flow up from the south Sunday through Tuesday, sending our high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. Sunday and Monday will both be mostly sunny, but clouds and rain chances start to move in Tuesday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest.
That cold front will move through the Tri-State on Wednesday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday and may carry over into Thursday morning. I would not rule out the possibility of a wrap-around shower on the backside of this system on Friday, but it looks like most of the rain will be off to our east by then.
High temperatures will be in the lower 80s Wednesday as that cold front pushes through but will drop into the mid 70s behind the front on Thursday and Friday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.