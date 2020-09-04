Health leaders urge you to enjoy Labor Day safely

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Controlling the COVID-19 spread has proven to be challenging after holidays.
As we head into the Labor Day weekend, local health leaders want you to enjoy it safely, even if that means making changes to better protect yourself and others.
In May, there was an increase in cases after Memorial Day, but there was even a bigger spike after Independence Day.
Health leaders say you do things like cutting down on the sharing of food or utensils.
“I am hopeful heading into it that everybody will keep their distance and wear their mask, and that we can keep our community spread low and everyone can stay in school and continue to do the things they want to do,” said Lynn Herr with the Vanderburgh County Health Department.
Herr added outside activities are generally safer than indoors, but low risk doesn’t mean no risk.
She says it’s important not to let your guard down, even if you’re gathering in small groups.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.