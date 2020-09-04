Green River District adds 48 new COVID-19 cases; No new cases in Hopkins Co.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 48 new COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, there are 15 in both Daviess and Union counties, there are eight in Henderson County, four in McLean County, three in Webster County, two in Ohio County, and one new case in Hancock County.
Green River health officials say they have had a total of 2,362 confirmed positive cases in the district. They say 1,908 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing no new cases Friday. They have had a total of 516 confirmed cases and 412 recoveries.
The currently have 69 active cases in the county.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,044 cases, 13 deaths, 884 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 664 cases, 11 deaths, 635 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 516 cases, 35 deaths, 412 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 421 cases, 9 death, 364 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 495 cases, 4 deaths, 380 recovered
- Webster Co. - 128 cases, 1 death, 98 recovered
- McLean Co. - 66 cases, 1 death, 51 recovered
- Union Co. - 148 cases, 1 death, 77 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 58 cases, 49 recovered
Here are the number of active cases in Kentucky schools districts in our area:
- Owensboro Catholic Diocese - 6 active cases
- 1 active student case
- 5 active staff cases
- Daviess Co. Schools - 2 active staff cases
- Webster County Schools - 1 active staff case
- Owensboro Independent School District - 2 active student cases
- Union County Schools - 2 active cases
- 1 active student case
- 1 active staff case
