Evansville police searching for suspect in east side shooting

Evansville police searching for suspect in east side shooting
By 14 News Staff | September 4, 2020 at 5:20 AM CDT - Updated September 4 at 5:20 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are looking for the suspect in an early morning shooting.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on South Lincoln Park Drive near Southeast Boulevard.

Officers say they found a person shot inside a car outside at a nearby apartment.

That person was taken to the hospital and police say they believe the victim will survive.

Officers tell us there was a fight at Circle K about a block away. They are trying to figure out if these two incidents are connected.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.