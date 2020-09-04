Evansville police searching for suspect in east side shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are looking for the suspect in an early morning shooting.
It happened just after 2 a.m. on South Lincoln Park Drive near Southeast Boulevard.
Officers say they found a person shot inside a car outside at a nearby apartment.
That person was taken to the hospital and police say they believe the victim will survive.
Officers tell us there was a fight at Circle K about a block away. They are trying to figure out if these two incidents are connected.
