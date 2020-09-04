Evansville church selling fall festival food favorites

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For those who may need a taste of the fall festival, a local church is trying to fill that need.
The Old North United Methodist Church is holding its fall festival food pick-up this weekend. Volunteers are cooking up fried catfish sandwiches, ribs and pulled pork, among other delicious items.
They say people can buy food until 7 p.m. on Friday. However, food lovers will also have another chance on Saturday at the volunteers’ booth by the McDonald’s on First Avenue.
Volunteers say the loss of the fall festival will obviously make a very dramatic difference in their fundraising sales this year.
”It’s hard to replace what we make at the fall festival - in fact, it’s almost impossible,” Old North United Methodist Church volunteer Eric Dunville said. “We won’t recover that loss this year, we’ll recover a little bit of it. And we do these kinds of things at specified times. We’ll do more pulled pork as it gets colder. We’ll wait until next year. Hopefully, it gets better next year.”
The booth will be set up between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Saturday, and then again from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
