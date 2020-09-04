Easterseals announces winners for ’Cool Cars, Cold Cash’ raffle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winners of the “Cool Cars, Cold Cash” raffle was announced on Friday afternoon.
Officials tell 14 News that all the tickets for the raffle were sold this year.
With the resulting estimated net proceeds of $86,500, officials say Easterseals will be able to provide almost 2,000 therapy sessions.
The grand prize winner will get to choose from a 2020 Nissan Versa, a 24-month lease on a Nissan Rogue, or $15,000 in cash.
Easterseals says this money is also going to be able to help those who need therapy services, but can’t afford them.
“It is so impactful to them, rather they are working to walk or to increase their strength or communicate better - whatever their issues are, we see an impact every day,” Kelly Schneider, president of Easterseals said.
They also say being able to continue undergoing therapy services would not be possible without the community’s support.
