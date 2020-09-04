Dubois Co. Health Department holding drive-thru flu vaccine clinic

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Health Department will be having a drive-thru high-dose flu vaccine clinic on Friday for those 65 years or older.
Health officials say the clinic will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the health department parking lot on South St. Charles Street.
The drive-thru clinic will make it more convenient and safer due to COVID-19 restrictions still in effect.
They say you will need to present your ID and your Medicare/insurance card.
At this time, health officials are only offering the high does flu to senior citizens.
