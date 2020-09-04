Brighter & Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rainfall has been recorded 6-days in a row. After a prolonged stretch of clouds and rain, we will experience a sunny and rain free Labor Day weekend. First sunny day on the way since last Saturday.
In the wake of the cold front, sunny and breezy Friday with high temps in the upper 70′s. Tonight, clear and chilly as lows drop into the mid to upper 50′s.
Saturday, continued sunny and slightly warmer as high temps climb into the lower 80′s. Sunday and Labor Day, partly to mostly sunny and warmer with high temps in the mid to upper 80′s.
