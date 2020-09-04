Bosse-Castle football game canceled following positive COVID-19 test

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The high school football game between Bosse and Castle has been canceled after one of the Knights players tested positive for COVID-19.
School administrators released the following statement on Friday afternoon in regard to the cancellation:
Castle High School was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case within the Castle Football program this morning. At this time, we have not been able to complete the contact tracing process and feel that it is in the best interest for the safety of both schools and communities to cancel the Varsity Football contest scheduled for Friday, September 4, 2020. The game will not be rescheduled.
All tickets purchased from Castle High School may be returned to the Atheltic Office for a refund.
