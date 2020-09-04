Bond changed for father charged in baby girl’s death

Anthony Meriweather charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death
By Jill Lyman | September 4, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 7:59 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville father charged with neglect in his daughter’s death was in court Friday.

Records show Anthony Meriweather’s bond is set at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash.

It had been set at $50,000 cash.

Meriweather is accused of handling a gun he found in a friend’s apartment. Police say the gun went off, hitting 8-month-old Iowa Meriweather.

[Previous: Coroner identifies 9-month-old girl shot, rules death as homicide]

A condition of the bond is Meriweather will be placed on probation and ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The Vanderburgh County Jail still lists him as an inmate.

An attorney conference is set for Oct. 7, and a review hearing is set for Oct. 14.

Iowa Meriweather
Iowa Meriweather (Source: Browning Funeral Home)

