Bond changed for father charged in baby girl’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville father charged with neglect in his daughter’s death was in court Friday.
Records show Anthony Meriweather’s bond is set at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash.
It had been set at $50,000 cash.
Meriweather is accused of handling a gun he found in a friend’s apartment. Police say the gun went off, hitting 8-month-old Iowa Meriweather.
A condition of the bond is Meriweather will be placed on probation and ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
The Vanderburgh County Jail still lists him as an inmate.
An attorney conference is set for Oct. 7, and a review hearing is set for Oct. 14.
