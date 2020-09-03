Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Two men were arrested after an hours-long standoff in Henderson Wednesday.
Officers say they went to search for both of them on felony warrants in a duplex on 12th Street.
We’re told a woman was also there. She and one of the men surrendered to police not long after they arrived.
The second man stayed inside, prompting officers to go in.
The woman was released while the two men are being booked in the Henderson County Jail.
We’re working to get their names.
