IN Supreme Court hears arguments in Loehrlein case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday on the Clinton Loehrlein case.
Loehrlein was convicted two years ago of killing his wife and trying to kill his two daughters.
After the trial, but before sentencing, it was revealed that the jury’s foreperson provided a false answer under oath on the juror questionnaire.
The Vanderburgh Superior Court denied Loehrlein’s motion for retrial based on juror misconduct and sentenced him to 150 years in prison.
A divided panel of the Court of Appeals reversed the convictions and remanded for retrial.
Supreme Court officials are discussing Thursday’s arguments and will issue a decision at a later date.
