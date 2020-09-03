StepStone Family and Youth Services recruiting potential foster families

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro has a new therapeutic foster care agency.
StepStone Family and Youth Services opened its Owensboro office last week. They provide services helping potential foster families get trained and certified to work with foster children.
StepStone says between 9,000 and 10,000 children in Kentucky are in foster care at any given time. Agency officials say that fostering a child can really help shape them into stronger people later in life.
“And when they have that opportunity to come into a stable and loving environment that’s willing to devote that time for them, just the way that they blossom and grow within any aspect of their lives and make those improvements - you can really see what their potential is,” Alora Gaskill with StepStone Family and Youth Services said.
The agency’s office in Owensboro is located at 2601 West Parrish Ave.
