Staff member at Castle High School tests positive for COVID-19

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Castle High School announced Wednesday night that one of their staff members has tested positive for COVID-19.
They say no students were found to be a close contact with the employee.
They say Castle High School, along with the Warrick County School Corporation, are working with the local Health Department.
Last week, we learned a Castle High School student tested positive for the virus. In an email sent to parents, school officials say close contacts of the student are in quarantine.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.