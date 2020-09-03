Slight chance of rain tonight, sunshine for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The flooding threat is over, but we will see one more broken line of showers move through with a cold front overnight. That rain will be out of here by Friday morning, then we have plenty of sunshine on tap for Labor Day weekend.
Temperatures will fall through the 80s and into the 70s this evening under partly to mostly cloudy skies, bottoming out in the low 60s by Friday morning.
A few clouds may linger into the first half of Friday, but sunshine returns in full force by the afternoon. Thanks to the cool, northerly air brought in by that cold front, temperatures will only climb into the upper 70s to near 80° Friday afternoon.
Friday night will be mostly clear, calm and cool with low temperatures in the mid 50s.
We will have great weather across our entire region for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Temperatures in the Tri-State will top out in the low to mid 80s under wall-to-wall sunshine.
Our wind direction will shift Saturday into Sunday, bringing warmer air up from the south-southwest. That will keep our high temperatures in the mid to possibly upper 80s Sunday through Tuesday.
A stray shower is possible on Labor Day, but I think most of us will stay dry throughout the entire holiday weekend.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday, mainly in the evening, as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Our rain chances increase Wednesday as that front pushes through the Tri-State, and some of that rain could linger over into Thursday morning. That cold front will also send our high temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday.
