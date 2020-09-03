Posey & Dubois Co. getting state money to expand broadband access

INDIANA. (WFIE) - Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced $51 million for 50 broadband infrastructure expansion projects across the state as a part of the second round of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program.
The areas include Posey and Dubois Counties.
The $100 million Next Level Broadband Grant Program is the largest single state investment in broadband.
In total, rounds one and two of the program have awarded more than $79 million for broadband infrastructure for more than 21,900 homes and commercial locations in 41 counties.
“Lt. Governor Crouch and I have been dedicated to improving internet access for years, and now COVID has only made the need for affordable, dependable broadband more apparent,” Gov. Holcomb said. “This latest round of grants will give more Hoosiers access to more affordable, quality internet regardless of where they live, work or go to school.”
This second round of funding will provide broadband infrastructure to more than 10,590 homes and commercial locations across 32 counties.
In addition to the $51 million awarded today, the 16 telecommunications providers and utility cooperatives contributed more than $53 million in matching funds, resulting in more than $104 million total investment for broadband.
The following applicants will provide broadband service in unserved areas throughout Indiana in the second round:
Central Indiana Communications
Henry County In partnership with Henry County Rural Electric Membership Corporation, this project will serve 70 unserved households and 10 businesses. The requested grant amount is $361,711, with a local match of more than $194,767, for a total project cost of $556,478.
Comcast
Montgomery County This project will serve 210 unserved homes in the Town of Darlington in Montgomery County. The requested grant amount is $673,155, with a local match of $174,171, for a total project cost of $847,326.
Eastern Indiana WIFI
Grant County This project will serve 12 households and one anchor institution in eastern Grant County. The requested grant amount is $31,983, with a local match of $8,502 for a total project cost of $40,485.
Eastern Indiana WIFI
Grant County This project will serve 103 households and 28 businesses in Monroe and Jefferson Townships in Grant County. The requested grant amount is $251,756, with a local match of $66,922, for a total project cost of $318,678.
Endeavor Communications
Hendricks County
This project will serve roughly 138 unserved locations near the town of Danville in Hendricks County. The requested grant amount is $851,085, with a local match of $438,438, for a total project cost of more than $1.28 million.
Jackson County Rural Electric Membership Corporation
Jennings County
This project will serve 163 locations in three Jennings County Townships: North Vernon, Seymour, and Scipio. The requested grant amount is $239,309, with a local match of $358,964, for a total project cost of $598,273.
Jackson County Rural Electric Membership Corporation
Jennings County
This project will serve 118 locations in North Vernon Township in Jennings County. The requested grant amount is $192,273, with a local match of $288,407, for a total project cost of $480,680.
Joink
Parke County This project will serve approximately 73 unserved households and businesses in Parke County. The requested grant amount is $351,002, with a local match of $87,750, for a total project cost of $438,752.
Joink
Parke County This project will serve approximately 26 households in Parke County. The requested grant amount is $284,172, with a local match of $71,043, for a total project cost of $355,215.
Joink
Parke County This project will connect approximately 18 unserved households in Washington Township in Parke County. The requested grant amount is $298,081, with a local match of $74,520, for a total project cost of $372,601.
Joink
Vermillion County This project will serve 22 households and one business in South East Cayuga in Vermillion County. The requested grant amount is $252,979, with a local match of $63,245, for a total project cost of $316,224.
Joink
Vigo County This project will serve three households around West Concannon Avenue in Vigo County. The requested grant amount is $135,155, with a local match of $33,789, for a total project cost of $168,944.
Joink
Vigo County This project will serve 36 unserved households around French Lake, on the southside of Vigo County. The requested grant amount is $338,642, with a local match of $84,660, for a total project cost of $423,302.
Joink
Vigo County
This project will serve 18 unserved households and businesses in Blackhawk, which is on the south side of Vigo County. The requested grant amount is $263,402, with a local match of $65,851, for a total project cost of $329,253.
Johnson County Rural Electric Membership Corporation Morgan County This project will connect 37 households and three businesses in eastern Morgan County. The requested grant amount is $68,193, with a local match of $108,932, for a total project cost of $177,125.
Lakeland Internet Steuben County This project will serve 40 households in Pine Canyon Lake. The requested grant amount is $30,830, with a local match of $34,874, for a total project cost of $65,704.
Orange County Rural Electric Membership Corporation Lawrence, Orange, and Washington Counties This project will serve 84 households, 13 farms and two businesses in Lawrence, Orange and Washington Counties. The requested grant amount is $809,441, with a local match of more than $1.07 million, for a total project cost of more than $1.88 million.
Orange County Rural Electric Membership Corporation Lawrence and Orange Counties
This project will serve 123 households, 18 farms and three businesses across two counties. The requested grant amount is $702,967, with a local match of more than $1.64 million, for a total project cost of more than $2.34 million.
Orange County Rural Electric Membership Corporation
Orange and Dubois Counties
This project will connect seven households, six businesses and two anchor institutions in portions of Orange and Dubois Counties. The requested grant amount is $680,993, with a local match of $417,382, for a total project cost of more than $1.09 million.
New Lisbon Broadband and Communications
Henry County
This project will serve six unserved residences in the south-central Henry County. The requested grant amount is $10,649, with a local match of $16,657, for a total project cost of $27,306.
Mainstream Fiber Networks
Crawford County
This project will connect roughly 1,041 unserved households, 128 businesses and 25 anchor institutions in Crawford County. The requested grant amount is more than $3.06 million, with a local match of more than $2.71 million, for a total project cost of more than $5.77 million.
Mainstream Fiber Networks
Posey County
This project will serve roughly 678 unserved households, 32 businesses and eight anchor institutions in Posey County. The requested grant amount is more than $3.31 million, with a local match of more than $2.94 million, for a total project cost of more than $6.25 million.
Mercury Wireless
Allen, Dekalb, and Whitley Counties This project will connect 130 households and five businesses in portions of Allen, DeKalb and Whitley Counties. The requested grant amount is $110,040, with a local match of $348,460, for a total project cost of $458,500.
Perry-Spencer Rural Telephone Cooperative, Inc.
Dubois County
This project will serve 679 unserved locations in Dubois County. The requested grant amount is $5 million, with a local match of more than $2.81 million, for a total project cost of more than $7.81 million.
South Central Indiana Rural Electric Membership Corporation Brown, Monroe, and Owen Counties This project will serve 420 households and four businesses in Brown, Monroe and Owen Counties. The requested grant amount is more than $1.89 million, with a local match of more than $1.89 million, for a total project cost of more than $3.78 million.
South Central Indiana Rural Electric Membership Corporation Owen County This project will connect 217 unserved locations in Freedom, an unincorporated community, located southwest of the City of Spencer. The requested grant amount is $866,580, with a local match of $446,420, for a total project cost of more than $1.31 million.
SEI Communications
Dearborn County
This project will serve five households, one business and three anchor institutions in Dearborn County. The requested grant amount is $439,560, with a local match of $226,440, for a total project cost of $666,000.
SEI Communications
Dearborn, Franklin, and Ripley Counties
In partnership with Southeastern Indiana Rural Electric Membership Corporation, this project will serve 447 households, 58 businesses, and 55 anchor institutions in Ripley, Franklin and Dearborn Counties. The requested grant amount is more than $3.21 million, with a local match of more than $4.83 million, for a total project cost of more than $8.04 million.
SEI Communications
Dearborn, Jefferson, Jennings, and Ripley Counties
In partnership with Southeastern Indiana REMC, this project will provide service to 2,263 households, 199 business and 24 anchor institutions in Ripley, Jennings, and a small portion of Jefferson Counties. The requested grant amount is $5 million, with a local match of more than $8.4 million, for a total project cost of more than $13.4 million.
SEI Communications
Dearborn, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, and Switzerland Counties
In partnership with Southeastern Indiana REMC, this project will serve 522 households, 27 businesses and eight anchor institutions in Switzerland, Jennings, and small portions of Jefferson, Ohio, and Dearborn Counties. The requested grant amount is more than $4.34 million, with a local match of more than $6.51 million, for a total project cost of more than $10.85 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation
Clinton and Tippecanoe Counties
This project will serve 150 unserved households, 12 farms/businesses and one anchor institution in Clinton and Tippecanoe Counties. The requested grant amount is $814,985, with a local match of $814,985, for a total project cost of more than $1.62 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation
Clinton County
This project will serve 163 unserved households and 34 farms/businesses in Clinton County. The requested grant amount is $1.16 million, with a local match of more than $1.16 million, for a total project cost of more than $2.33 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation
Fountain County
This project will serve 59 unserved households, 13 farms/businesses and 13 anchor institutions in Fountain County. The requested grant amount is $547,146, with a local match of $547,146, for a total project cost of roughly $1.09 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation
Fountain County
This project will serve 434 unserved households, 24 farms/businesses and three anchor institutions in Fountain County. The requested grant amount is more than $1.73 million, with a local match of more than $1.73 million, for a total project cost of more than $3.47 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation
Fountain County
This project will serve 75 unserved households, 35 farms/businesses and three anchor institutions in Fountain County. The requested grant amount is more than $1.25 million, with a local match of $1.25 million, for a total project cost of more than $2.50 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation
Fountain County
This project will serve 167 unserved households, 21 farms/businesses and one anchor institution in Fountain County. The requested grant amount is more than $1.01 million, with a local match of $1.01 million, for a total project cost of more than $2.02 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation
Fountain County
This project will serve 16 unserved households, five farms/businesses and one anchor institution in Fountain County. The requested grant amount is $880,418, with a local match of $880,418, for a total project cost of more than $1.76 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation
Montgomery County
This project will serve 39 unserved households and 10 farms/businesses in Montgomery County. The requested grant amount is $673,956, with a local match of $673,956, for a total project cost of more than $1.34 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation
Fountain and Montgomery Counties
This project will serve 58 unserved households and 17 farms/businesses in Fountain and Montgomery Counties. The requested grant amount is $722,034, with a local match of $722,034, for a total project cost of more than $1.44 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation
Fountain and Montgomery Counties
This project will serve 65 unserved households, 19 farms/businesses and one anchor institution in Fountain and Montgomery counties. The requested grant amount is $821,969, with a local match of $821,969, for a total project cost of more than $1.64 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation
Fountain and Tippecanoe Counties
This project will serve 203 unserved households, 57 farms/businesses and one anchor institution in Fountain and Tippecanoe Counties. The requested grant amount is more than $1.34 million, with a local match of more than $1.34 million, for a total project cost of more than $2.68 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation
Fountain and Tippecanoe Counties
This project will serve 298 unserved households, 19 farms/businesses and one anchor institution in Fountain and Tippecanoe Counties. The requested grant amount is more than $1.29 million, with a local match of more than $1.29 million, for a total project cost of more than $2.59 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation
Tippecanoe County
This project will serve 30 unserved households and three farms/businesses in Tippecanoe County. The requested grant amount is $546,303, with a local match of $546,303, for a total project cost of more than $1.09 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation
Tippecanoe, Montgomery and Clinton Counties
This project will serve 39 unserved households, four farms/businesses and three anchor institutions in Tippecanoe, Montgomery, and Clinton Counties. The requested grant amount is $981,803, with a local match of $981,803 for a total project cost of more than $1.96 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation
Fountain County
This project will serve 23 unserved households and five farms/businesses in Fountain County. The requested grant amount is $566,822, with a local match of $566,822, for a total project cost of more than $1.13 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation
Montgomery County
This project will serve nine unserved households, seven farms/businesses and one anchor institution in Montgomery County. The requested grant amount is $394,033, with a local match of $394,033, for a total project cost of $788,066.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation
Montgomery County
This project will serve 28 unserved households and five farms/businesses in Montgomery County. The requested grant amount is $617,400, with a local match of $617,400, for a total project cost of more than $1.23 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation
Montgomery County
This project will serve 12 unserved households and two farms/businesses in Montgomery County. The requested grant amount is $400,694, with a local match of $400,694, for a total project cost of $801,388.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation
Tippecanoe and White Counties
This project will serve nine unserved households, six farms/businesses and five anchor institutions in Tippecanoe and White Counties. The requested grant amount is $737,613, with a local match of $737,613, for a total project cost of more than $1.47 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation
Montgomery County
This project will serve 12 unserved households and two farms/businesses in Montgomery County. The requested grant amount is $439,186, with a local match of $439,186, for a total project cost of $878,372.
