Pike Co. Schools to finish the week virtually

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - All the schools in the Pike County School Corporation will be finishing the school week virtually, according to the corporation superintendent.
School officials say they made the decision to go virtual after they learned a significant number of students and staff were identified as close contacts to positive cases, which caused schools’ absent rate to climb.
They say in-person learning will resume on Tuesday, September 8 after the Labor Day weekend.
Pike County Schools will follow their Yellow Plan when the return. The Yellow Plan is a hybrid model where students are divided into two groups and attend school on an alternating schedule.
You can find more information on Yellow Plan on the Pike County School Corporation website.
School officials say all athletics and school activities will continue as planned.
