‘Pick Perry’ t-shirt sales helping suicide prevention

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City and United Way are partnering up this month to raise awareness of mental health.
City officials say they’ll be selling t-shirts in light of National Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.
A health needs assessment that was given to residents says one of the top needs was for more mental health resources.
All proceeds from the t-shirt sales will be given to United Way.
“We made a new ‘Pick Perry’ shirt, and we’ll be selling those,” said Lacy Jones. “The proceeds will go back to the United Way Perry County where we’ll partner with Pick Perry and some other local organizations to raise awareness and offer some workshops and other community events.”
The shirts will be sold inside of the Tell City Depot until they’re sold out.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.