Overnight rain causes some roads to flood in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The overnight rain has caused some roads to flood in Owensboro.
Owensboro Catholic Schools is on a one hour delay Thursday morning due to the rain and street flooding.
The rain even caused a delay in the Owensboro Transit system. However, transit officials say they should be back on schedule by 6:45 a.m.
14 News had a crew out Thursday morning to check on some of those problem areas.
York Drive in Owensboro had water over it, going up to people’s yards.
West Parrish in Owensboro was also flooded, and police were out blocking one end of it. However, our crew says they are letting larger vehicles go through.
