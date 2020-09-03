Newburgh man arrested on sex crime charges against several children

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County Sheriff’s deputies say they have arrested 59-year-old John Rebmann.
They say child molesting and child exploitation accusations were made against him, and initial victims were interviewed at Holly’s House.
Deputies say they searched his apartment Tuesday and found “child sexual abuse material.”
They say they believe there have several incidents of child molestation and the production of child pornography since at least 2006.
The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of identifying the victims.
If anyone has additional information, they are asked to contact the Detective’s Office at 812-897-6180.
The Warrick County Prosecutor’s Office formally filed the following charges in Warrick Circuit Court:
Child Molesting, a Class A felony (2 Counts)
Child Molesting, a Class C felony (1 Count)
Child Molesting, a Level 1 felony (1 Count)
Child Molesting, a Level 4 felony (1 Count)
Criminal Deviate Conduct, a Class B felony (2 Counts)
Vicarious Sexual Gratification, a Class C felony (1 Count)
Child Exploitation, a Class C felony (14 Counts)
Child Exploitation, a Level 4 felony (3 Counts)
Rebmann is being held in the Warrick County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.
The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is a member of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Sheriff Wilder encourages anyone who suspects child abuse or neglect should contact law enforcement or the Indiana Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-800-5556.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.