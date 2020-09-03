Memorial aims for first SIAC victory in Week 3

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The reigning 4A state champions are off to a slow start in 2020.
Coach John Hurley and the Memorial Tigers (0-2) are winless through two weeks of play after losses on the road to Jasper and North.
”It’s a little bit of everything,” said Hurley, who’s in his 13th season as head coach. “From the standpoint of communication between the offensive line, communication from receivers time to time, but it’s something that we’ll gain on. I don’t think it’s an ability thing, I think it’s a young thing and as you have experience, you’ll clean a lot of those things up.”
A young Tigers squad will now have a tall task in Week 3, matching up against SIAC powerhouse the Central Bears - the same team Memorial knocked out of playoff contention in 2019.
“We’re going to come out and try to compete,” said Hurley. “I think you want to see where you stack up against them and after Friday night, hopefully the season goes long enough where we get a chance to play them again.”
A winless start to the season is unfamiliar territory for the Tigers as of late, but Coach Hurley says the past week of practice has helped the team figure out missteps.
“It’s a little tougher coming out each week and that monkey on your back gets a little bigger,” said Hurley. “Not so much for the coaches but I think the players feel it - they want to have success and they want to do good.”
Fans can watch as Central (2-0) and Memorial (0-2) meet up this Friday night, as the Bears and Tigers are the Touchdown Live Streaming Game of the Week.
Watch on all 14 News digital platforms, including: Roku, Amazon Fire, AppleTV, 14news.com and the 14 Sports app.
Coverage begins at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.