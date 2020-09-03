Man who drove truck into motorcycle club found guilty but mentally ill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been found guilty but mentally ill after authorities say he drove his truck into a building and tried to set it on fire.
It happened in April 2019 in the 1100 block of Diamond Ave.
Authorities say 49-year-old Cale Winternheimer was found guilty but mentally ill to:
- Attempt to Commit Arson (Level 4 Felony)
- Criminal Recklessness (Level 6 Felony)
- Criminal Mischief (Class B Misdemeanor)
Winternheimer is set to be sentenced September 29.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.