Man who drove truck into motorcycle club found guilty but mentally ill

Cale Winternheimer, 47, Evansville (Source: VCSO)
September 3, 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been found guilty but mentally ill after authorities say he drove his truck into a building and tried to set it on fire.

It happened in April 2019 in the 1100 block of Diamond Ave.

Authorities say 49-year-old Cale Winternheimer was found guilty but mentally ill to:

  • Attempt to Commit Arson (Level 4 Felony)
  • Criminal Recklessness (Level 6 Felony)
  • Criminal Mischief (Class B Misdemeanor)

Winternheimer is set to be sentenced September 29.

