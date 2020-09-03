Group rallies to support law enforcement in Daviess Co.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A small group stood outside of the Daviess County Courthouse near the Confederate monument at Frederica and West Third Streets.
Many of those in attendance waved flags emblazoned with a thin blue line - a symbol that supports law enforcement. 14 News spoke with one man about his stance.
”We’re all equal. God created us all equal. We need to come together instead of segregating ourselves in this country right now,” James Holland said. “We all need to come together. We all have different opinions. We all need to do our own thing. That’s fine. But we’re not going to let you start tearing up our city like everywhere else in this country.”
Halland says he has experience in law enforcement working in a sheriff’s department and four years in the Marine Corps.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.