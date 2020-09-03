Green River District records highest daily COVID-19 total with 63 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 63 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 22 are in Daviess County, 18 are in Union County, 15 are in Henderson County, there are three cases in each McLean and Webster counties, and two new cases in Hancock County.
Green River health officials say this is the highest daily total for the seven-county region since the beginning of the pandemic.
The district has now had a total of 2,314 confirmed cases. They say 1,881 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing five new COVID-19 cases. They have now had a total of 516 cases and 412 recoveries.
The currently have 69 active cases.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,029 cases, 13 deaths, 875 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 662 cases, 11 deaths, 634 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 516 cases, 35 deaths, 412 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 421 cases, 9 death, 364 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 487 cases, 4 deaths, 373 recovered
- Webster Co. - 125 cases, 1 death, 97 recovered
- McLean Co. - 62 cases, 1 death, 50 recovered
- Union Co. - 133 cases, 1 death, 73 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 57 cases, 49 recovered
