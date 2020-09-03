Fairfield Community High School going virtual following COVID-19 outbreak

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - Fairfield Community High School has decided that students will transition to remote learning after multiple individuals at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
The school district made the announcement on Wednesday after being informed of the COVID-19 outbreak.
School officials say they moved forward with this decision after the Wayne County Health Department and Illinois Department of Public Health made the recommendation to do so.
Along with those who tested positive, the school district says that several others are currently in quarantine. Administrators have not released the total number of individuals who were diagnosed with COVID-19, or ordered to undergo quarantine procedures.
On Friday, the school will hold a staff planning day and students will have no assignments.
Remote learning will start on Tuesday, September 8 and will stay in place until at least Friday, September 18.
The district asks for families and staff to follow the FCHS Facebook page and official website to keep up with the latest updates.
