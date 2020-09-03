Energy on Ice’s outdoor skating rink coming to Owensboro this winter

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officials announced Thursday that Energy on Ice, an outdoor skating rink, will be coming to the Owensboro riverfront this winter.
Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Atmos Energy, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, and the Staton Family Foundation are together sponsoring the outdoor ice-skating rink known as Energy on Ice in downtown Owensboro through 2027.
City leaders said that the Winter Wonderland event used to be an iconic tradition in the community during the winter and Energy on Ice will bring back that same excitement to downtown.
The outdoor rink will be open this winter on the McConnell Plaza, which is right behind the Hampton Inn & Suites in downtown Owensboro. It will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning on November 27.
The cost per skater will range from $8 to $10.
It will be open Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 12 to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 12 to 5 p.m.
Officials say the rink will be made of synthetic ice that can be used year-round.
