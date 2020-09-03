Ellis Park allowing limited fans to watch Kentucky Derby this weekend

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Since no fans are allowed to witness the Kentucky Derby in person this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ellis Park is anticipating a good crowd to watch and bet on the race.
Similar to how the track ran its summer meet, a limited number of fans will be permitted to watch Saturday’s derby card inside the Sky Theatre and Clubhouse Lounge.
No spectators will be allowed to watch outside. Although, extra betting stations are going to be available under the grandstands.
Unfortunately, horse racing fans won’t be able to watch Ellis Park Derby winner Art Collector run the roses on Saturday after being scratched due to a foot injury.
Ellis Park general manager Jeff Inman says he’s looking forward to an amped-up crowd this weekend.
“We’re disappointed they weren’t allowed to have spectators; however, we are expecting to see very large visitation on Derby Day because of the lack of spectators there,” Inman said. “Many of the ladies will be wearing hats. Nothing says Kentucky Derby more than a beautiful lady’s hat. Mint juleps will be on special and we were able to get a number of derby glasses, so if you’re a glass collector then come on by.”
As for the race itself, Tiz the Law is the morning-line favorite at 3-5 odds. However, the 3-year-old horse will break from the unlucky No. 17 post position at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday.
The No. 17 post is viewed as historically unlucky because this position is 0-for-41 all-time in the Kentucky Derby.
