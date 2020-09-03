Daviess Co. Fiscal Court appointing members for Confederate Monument Relocation Committee

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Fiscal Court are expected to appoint five members to the Confederate Monument Relocation Committee on Thursday.
The term begins for Aloma Drew, Wesley Action, Kenny Barr, Anne Damron and Tim Kline. The five-person committee will decide the new location for the Confederate monument at Frederica and West Third Streets.
Several protests have recently occurred on the lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse due to controversy surrounding the statue.
The group will have six months to make a recommendation on where to move the monument
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.