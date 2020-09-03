Brunson leads Reitz into battle of unbeatens against Jasper

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Excitement is already heating up in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference, and it’s only Week 3 into the high school football season.
The Reitz Panthers (2-0) are riding high after a thrilling 22-21 road victory over Vincennes Lincoln in the final seconds of Week 2.
In his first season at the helm of the program, Reitz head coach Cory Brunson is just one win away from a 3-0 start.
“It’d be huge for our program, players and coaches,” Brunson, the former Reitz quarterback said. “I’m definitely pleased with where we’re at - trying to get better, but I think definitely it’d be a huge big start in the right direction for us.”
The Panthers will first have to earn that third win, as Jasper coach Tony Lewis and his undefeated Wildcats come into town on Friday.
“They definitely do a good job,” Brunson said. “Fundamentally, they’re going to be sound, year in and year out. Coach Lewis does a great job out there. Definitely will be a big, tough task for us and hopefully we can improve on some things.”
Lewis makes his return to the Reitz Bowl after leading the Panthers to the state championship game back in 2009, with Brunson as his offensive coordinator.
Jasper (2-0) and Reitz (2-0) will go head-to-head on the city’s West Side this Friday night. Kick-off is slated for 6:30 p.m. CST.
